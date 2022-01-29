Consider educating children as a priority-Parents told

By Hassan Arun Cosmas.

The Program Manager of Institute for the Promotion of Civil Society (IPCS) Paul Ohisa Thomas has called on the people of Yei River County, Central Equatoria and South Sudan to consider educating children as a priority in order to have a bright future for the country.

Speaking to Juba monitor in an interview on Tuesday, Ohisa said that there are a lot of vibrant innovative children who can really support communities not only families when they are taken to school.

He mentions that many children have dropped out of school because of the increase in fees and for those who are working, they face the same challenge.

Ohisa regrets that most children have interests to study but are always sent home because of lack of money to cater for their educational needs.

“We have a lot of vibrant futuristic children that when we take them to schools, they can really support the communities but they dropped out from school because of school fees. School fees are rising that make some not to afford even those who are working, their children are sent home because the money is increased,” he said.

He advised parents to have partnership with schools and see how they can pay school fees.

Ohisa called on the school administrations to understand the situation of parents.

“To the parents, let us try to have partnership with schools so that we can see how to pay them back. If we can have a discussion with the schools that we can farm for them, bring for them cassava or maize flour or anything we have in hands according to our capacities.

Let us try to discuss with the PTAs because it may not be easy to raise money sometimes. Am also trying to urge the schools to look at other ways of getting money but not focus only on the children,” Ohisa advised