Congratulations to the appointed MPs and Council of States

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

Somebody may wonder why the story of today is less the same title with the one of yesterday. It is because of the importance of the action taken by President Salva Kiir Mayardit. He promised people of South Sudan that the new members of the ransitional National Legislative Assembly (TNLA)should be formed this week, and it happened. That was a good action taken on time that is why I am congratulating him plus the appointed members.

The second reason was to advise newly appointed members, with long list if I am not mistaken, it is for the first time in the history of South Sudan to have a big number of MPs in the Parliament, mixed names, men and women who were trusted by their communities to deliver services to them in various states.

According to the list, more than seventy members are from Central Equatoria State, above thirty five members from Jongleistate, more than twenty from Lakes state, about twenty six from Northern Bahr el Ghazal state and other states to mention few among them.

The appointed members are SPLM, SPLM-IO, SSOA, OPP and FDS according to the number of parties signed the Revitalized Peace Agreementin 2018.

These people are expected to promote peace and render services in the country. Several names of old members were among the list, it is due to their good performance. Otherwise, their names will not appear in the new list of appointees. However, it was great achievement although it is late but better than nothing. The most important is their commitment for what they are supposed to do.

If you are in the state, implement what is required from you to do. You are not appointed by surprise but it is because of trust your people have upon you.

I wish you all the best, be serious in the tasks assigned to you, it willone day lead you to the next responsibility. Be good leaders; cooperate with your people in the states, County, Boma and Payam. At the end of the period you are expected to fulfill your duty in the areas.

May God bless us all.