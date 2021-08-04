Congratulations Hon. Nunu Kumba

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Madam Nunu Kumba and the entire members of the Parliament for their determination of taking oath for the services of the nation. It was a long-struggling after the formation of Transitional Government of National Unity (T-GONU}. I hope they would start working soon and implement what the people of South Sudan expected them to do.

Hon. Kumba is the first female speaker in the Parliament since South Sudan got its Independence. Not only that, she is one of the SPLM members who served this country for long time since its Independence. The responsibility was given to her because of her capability and trust President Salva Kiir Mayardit has entrusted upon her.

It was a good step for women in South Sudan to have a female speaker among them. That indicates women can do if they were given chance. The previous speakers of Parliament were men; they have done their parts whether it was good or bad had reflected their records in the country. I hope Hon, Kumba would develop Parliament and end challenges facing the members. It is not easy to hold two key positions at the same time, but with the power of God she will manage them. I wish all members of Parliament will support Hon. Kumba and cooperate with her.

There is nothing difficult if they work as people of one country operating under one umbrella. There were a lot of challenges people of South Sudan are facing; one of them is an economic crisis, I wish it would be brought to an end under your leadership. It could be discussed in the parliament and come out with resolutions that could end hunger in the country.

As a mother, Hon. Kumba, you look at the issues of street children, the majority of them are confused, and they don’t know their future for the fact that they are the future of this country.

These are few mentioned among others that could be tackled by the members of the parliament. Wish you all the best in your new position.

May God bless us all.