Tuesday, September 7th, 2021
CONFUSION-Truckers to resume or not

By John Agok

It has been fourteen days down the line since the crisis facing trucks drivers at the border point remained unresolved, despite efforts by the government reaching agreement with the truckers who are still demanding outstanding principles into action.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday South Sudan National Police Services Deputy Spokesperson Brig. General James Dak said, they were expecting the Somalian truck drivers to be received at Nimule border by joint security forces who would then escort them to Juba.

Dak revealed that, the decision came as a result of their meeting with Somali business community in Juba who agreed to charter plane to Nimule and en route to Elegu border to convince their fellow truck drivers to start crossing the border decrying losses from perishable goods.

“Soon, we will see Somali truck drivers reaching Juba to solve this looming skyrocketing prices in the market. We have agreed in the meeting with Somali community to go and convince their trucks drivers to refrain from strike”, he said.

He also admitted that, there was eminent foul-play in sabotaging the move as observed during our visit the border point.

“There are some people sabotaging the movement of trucks to South Sudan and Somali community refused to  be part and parcel of that strike”, he added.

Efforts from Juba Monitor to reach both Ugandan and Kenyan embassies at press time were futile.

However, yesterday the government issued a circular informing the two embassies respectivelythat, it would allow joint security forces to escort the trucks along Juba -Nimule road and pledged to remove obstacles which were causing delays.

According to the circular availed to the Mediathat emanated from Ministry of Foreign affairs and International Cooperation reads:-,

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the South Sudan presents its compliments to the Embassy of the Republic Uganda in Juba.

The escort will be provide by the South Sudan People Defence Forces (SPDF) and South Sudan National Police Service(SSNPS). The obstacles that caused delays in the highway to juba will be removed. The statement read.

Also the government is committed to sustain this safety measures and advise all road users to adhere to the escorts’ directives.

