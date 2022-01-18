Condolence messages to Yaba Odongo’s family

Condolences messages continued to pour in to the family of Juba Monitor’s Managing Editor, Odongo Odoyo after the sudden demise of the their first born, Grace Awiti Odongo who passed on unexpectedly last week in the lakeside city of Kisumu, Kenya after a short illness. In her message the Editor In Chief of Ann Nimiriano on behalf of Yaba’s colleagues and the Board of Directors, termed the loss as “very unfortunate” considering how the family welcomed Yaba in Nairobi for his annual leave and his pending medical operation which was the key reasons for his then expected long absence from the face of the newspaper. His colleagues in Juba Monitor and the media fraternity equally joined hands in sending their personal condolences to the family urging them to remain calm at this trying moment and put God forward at this time of need. The Group Chairman and Founder of Trinity Group of Companies, Ayii Akol Ayii sent his special message on behalf of the entire staff in all his outfits saying “ Oh my God. What a tragedy, may the almighty father’s mercies and favour be upon you and the entire family at this very difficult time and may he also rest her soul in eternal peace. Amen” Similar messages were received from Trinity Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Robert Mdeza, the Africa Union Ambassador, Djibouti, Eritrean, Ethiopia, Kenya, Cooperative Bank, Ganesh Printers and individual friends who expressed shock and dismay over the untimely death of Yaba’s daughter. In the meantime funeral arrangements are taking place in their Nairobi residence, Kisumu city and Nyakach home. A group of has been formed in Juba for any possible assistance under the name of “Odongo Daughter’s funeral”