jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, April 7th, 2021
HomeOpinionEditorialCONDOLENCE MESSAGE
Editorial

CONDOLENCE MESSAGE

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

The Board of Directors of Grand Africa Media Services Company and the entire staff of Juba Monitor with deep sorrow send condolence messages to the administration of the Catholic Archdiocese of Juba, relatives, friends and family of Late former Archbishop of Catholic Archdiocese of Juba His Grace Paulino Lukudu Loro for his untimely dead that occurred on 5th of April 2021 in Nairobi Capital City of Kenya. Lord has given and He has taken, let His name be praised,Amen.

Management

You Might Also Like

Editorial

POSITIVE LIFE BEARS POSITIVE LEGACY

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Odongo Odoyo I was engrossed in my world of literature and pondering over what one of my friends had posted to me. I swear if it was not because of age and world understanding, l would have taken the post as an insult and reacted differently or primitively. Meaning l would have gone into self-defense and name calling. The end result would have been the same. This is why the educated are able to reason within reason and do not resort to hurling abuses or...
Editorial

SCHOOLS SHOULDREOPEN WITH PRECAUTION

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
The move by the Ministry of General Education to seek the reopening of schools throughout the country is commendable and since the proposal has been placed in front of the cabinet, it should indeed get a positive nod. Coronavirus pandemic is here and nobody knows when it will go away or allow life to come back to normal. It has caused a waste of man-power for almost a year and the consequences awaiting the school going children cannot be measured if they do not resume classes. The government must come...
Editorial

EASTER MOOD ALL AROUND US, BUT AT A COST

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
Topical Commentary With Odongo Odoyo Odongo Odoyo Easter mood was all around us although most activities were restricted due to corona virus pandemic. This time around very few friends made calls for a social outing. Most of them kept to themselves behind their locked curtains and doors. Watching if they are lucky, TV channels or listening to their preferred FM stations. I was lucky. No unlucky, because as usual l was in the office throughout. One young man had promised to take me to homemade mulokonyi. He knew l had...
error: Content is protected !!