CONDOLENCE MESSAGE
The Board of Directors of Grand Africa Media Services Company and the entire staff of Juba Monitor with deep sorrow send condolence messages to the administration of the Catholic Archdiocese of Juba, relatives, friends and family of Late former Archbishop of Catholic Archdiocese of Juba His Grace Paulino Lukudu Loro for his untimely dead that occurred on 5th of April 2021 in Nairobi Capital City of Kenya. Lord has given and He has taken, let His name be praised,Amen.
Management