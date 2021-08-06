CONDEMNED-Gatwech, Olony and Mabor

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The Sudan People’s Liberation Movement in Opposition (SPLM/A-IO) Political Bureau under the leadership of Dr. Riek Machar Teny, on Wednesday condemned three Generals who had earlier claimed to have taken over the running of the party.

Those condemned are former SPLA-IO Chief of General Staff, Gen. Simon Gatwech Dual, former sector 1 commander, Gen. Johnson Olony Thubo and former sector three commander Mabor Dhoal who were in Kit-Gwang in Upper Nile border with Sudan.

During the SPLM/A-IO Political Bureau meeting in Juba, a decision was reached to condemn the three for causing uncertainty and disunity in the party position which they were holding.

In a statement seen by Juba Monitor, SPLM/A-IO Political Bureau, condemned in the strongest terms the ill-fated Kit Gwang declaration in which the three generals allegedly toppled the leadership of Dr. Machar and taken over the running of SPLM/A-IO.

“The three Generals who met in Magenis do not constitute the SPLA (IO) leadership of the military Command Council. The Military Command Council is composed of the Commander-In-Chief, Chief of General Staff and his Deputies, Commanders of the nine Sectors, and Commander of the General Headquarters.

At the time of the declaration, General Gatwech had already been relieved from command and appointed as Presidential Adviser for Peace. However, the Military Command does not make political decisions of the Movement but the Political Bureau or the National Liberation Council in absence of the National Convention. It is regrettable that the declaration was engineered and facilitated by peace spoilers who previously sponsored attacks on Turu cantonment site in Maiwut County, Liengkiji cantonment site in Maban County in Upper Nile State, Morta training centre in Kajo- Keji county in Central Equatoria, the attacks on SPLA-IO in Western Bahr el Ghazal and Western Equatoria States, the political Bureau, therefore condemn these grave violations in the strong term possible,”

He added that the declaration was intended to derail the formation of the unified command, graduation and the deployment at the unified forces, which remained an outstanding priority after the conclusion of the reconstitution of the National Legislature.

The Political Bureau assured members of the (SPLM/A-IO) and the people of South Sudan in general that the situation was under control.

The Political Bureau also discussed the constant harassment arbitrary arrests and detention of the SPLM/A IO) personnel by ITGoNU security organs, particularly in Juba and other towns in the country. Furthermore, the Political Bureau discussed and condemned, as a matter of principle, the arbitrary detention of some members of the Peoples Coalition tor Civil Action, as this group was exercising their constitutional right of freedom of speech, expression and association even though the SPLM/A-IO) does not necessarily agree with the content of their message. In the light of this, the Political Bureau demands the immediate release of these detainees. On the other hand, the Political Bureau discussed the blatant violations of the power-sharing agreements in the Administrative Areas.

He revealed that the Political Bureau vehemently expresses it concern on the refusal by the president to accept the outcome of the joint security mechanism two days’workshop in May 2019, facilitated by IGAD and RJMEC and signed by JDB co-chair on September 9th 2019.

“The political Bureau reiterated the SPLM/SPLA-IO commitment to the full implementation of the agreement in letter and spirit and urged all partners to the peace Agreement to do the same,”

On Tuesday, General Gatwech declared himself the new interim leader of the SPLM/A-IO.

Gatwech fall out in mid- July when he was appointed as an advisor to President Salva Kiir Mayardit. His disagreement also rotates on the implementation of the security arrangement and other which were yet to be completed according to the peace agreement.

He turned down his appointment by claiming that the position was not in Revitalized Peace Agreement.