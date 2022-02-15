Concerns as less than 1000 P.8 pupils sit for exams in Yei

By Hassan Arun Cosmas

Yei River County authorities have expressed concerns at the low number primary 8 pupils taking national exams this year.

More than 50,000 primary pupils started the Certificate Primary Education examinations across the country yesterday but only 966including 567 boys and 399 girls sat in Yei River County, Central Equatoria State.

Speaking during the launch of the exams on Monday at Kinji Primary School, Emmanuel SebitPeter, Yei River County Education Director, said it was the first in recent years that the number of candidates sitting for primary exams has fallen below 1,000 in the county.

The official said the county administration had not ascertained the reason behind the reduction in the number of candidates this Year.

“This Year, the number of candidates who are sitting for these examinations are nine hundred sixty six in which five hundred sixty seven while three hundred ninety nine are girls respectively…compared to last Year, there is the reduction and we could not know what could be the factors that might have led to the decline in the number of candidates sitting for the examination this Year compared to the previous Years,” the education director wonder.

MrSebit called on parents and guardians of the candidates to take good care of the pupils especially during the five days of the exams.

“My message to the public especially within the five days of the examinations is that, they should take care of the children and equally the candidates should take care of themselves because this is a critical moment where they are expected to sit down and read their books and pas the examination,” he said.

“The most important thing in examination is tohave peace of heart and peace of mind. If you have peace in your heart and peace in your mind, you will pass the exams. exams are to test your ability of thinking and reasoning I am privilege to ring for bell for you today. I want to wish that the ringing of this bell is a blessing to you pupils who are sitting today at Kinji and other centers in Yei and South Sudan,” he said.

For his part, Yei River County Commissioner,Agrey Cyrus Kanyikwaadisedthe candidates to have peace of hearts and mind in order to be free from stress to allow them pass the exams.

Examination is just to test your ability of thinking and reasoning but sitting for final exams is not a difficult task, added the Yei County boss.