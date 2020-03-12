Concern South Sudan to focus on health awareness programs

By Nema Juma

The Executive Director of Concern South Sudan (CSS) Dr. Paul Gal Atem said the organization would embark on raising awareness on six major health issues in the next four years.

Concern South Sudan is spearheaded by the first lady Mary Ayen Mayardit.

Paul said that the organization will intensify the awareness on HIV/AIDs reproductive health, girl child education, youth empowerment, gender-based violence and water sanitation.

He stated that the vision of concern South Sudan is to actively promote the future of women, girls, youths and children of south Sudan by providing essential service to enable their potentials.

Paul said the organization aims to work with partners to leverage on resources and create positive social transion.

“We reinforce policies and programs that will promote the development and empowerment of women, girls and youth,” he said during the opening of the office of the First Lady’s Special Advisor Achan Agak in Juba.

“We encourage adoption and implementation of holistic and integrated national policy for women, girls and youth,” Paul Said.

Meanwhile a member of the board of Director Achol Cyier Rehan said that the organization was also formed to fill the vacant that the government would not fill.

“This is the beginning, we have just started our commitment that we want to join hands together with the first lady with Mama Mary Ayen Mayardit,” Achol said.