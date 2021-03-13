jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Sunday, March 14th, 2021
Companies ordered to comply with Covid-19 measures

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The National Taskforce Audit for Covid-19 has ordered all companies to comply with Covid-19 preventive measures or face consequences.

Yesterday, the National Taskforce on Covid-19 Audit Committee visited MTN Company and Traffic Police to assesscompanies’ compliance with Covid-19 preventive measures.

Speaking to press yesterday, the Acting Chairman for Covid-19 Audit Ader Macar Aciek said most of the insurance companies under traffic police don’t comply with orders imposed to stop spread of the virus.

“Some of them try to resist advice that was given to them, so we urged traffic police to collaborate with those agencies and failure to comply with this directive, their businesses will be shut down,” said Mr.Aciek.

He revealed that the companies do not screen their employees using temperature at the entrance saying the workers are resisting wearing facemasks, no social distance practice in the offices.

“For us, our priority is we need to protect our communities,”

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 Incident Manager, Dr. Richard Lako said the action of the customers especially business centers, some of them are not well put to provide proper distance of two meters between clients and service providers.

According to World Health Organization (WHO), the number of coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the African continent amounted to 4,003,008 which represented around 3.4 percent of the infections around the world. By the same date, coronavirus cases globally were over 117 million, causing nearly 2.6 million deaths, while approximately 93.4 million people recovered from the disease. In the African continent, South Africa was the most drastically affected country, with more than 1.52 million infections.

