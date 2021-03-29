Community urges state minister to improve Radio Station

By Baraka John

Community members in Western Equatoria State have urged the newly appointed State Minister for Information and Communication William Adriano Baika, to improve the servicesand the inconsistencyof the state-ownedradio station (Yambio FM).

James Manese an active Yambio FM’s listener said, it is time for the newly appointed minister toimprove the services of the Radio Stationfor them to get consistent and credible information.

on air through the provision of enough dieselto run the station as before.

“If the government cannot provide diesel, let them install solar system that will allow the radio to run at least for12 hours a day. Now we are at the season of Covid-19 of which the radio should be the one tocarry awareness massages to the public to prevent themselves against the virus”.

Mr. Manase said he felt unhappy when he switched on his radio set to tune in to Yambio but he found out the radio was off air.

Miss Jenet Wilson, another listener suggested if the State government cannot manage the station, it should be privatized to enable it be constant on air.

“We really need the new Information Minister to take this seriously; we the listeners are fed up of this. This radio used to be the best in the state in terms oftransforming our lives style through its educative programs, but since 2015 up to now, things have completely changed as if there is no government in place,”Ms. Jenet complained.

She called on the new Minister of Information and communication to improve the living condition of its reporters serving at the station.

Justin Taban a listenersaid the radio helped him get job alerts when they announce it.

“You see if there is a massage that needs to be passed to the community across the station,I believe Yambio is the right radio because it covers almost half of the Counties of the state. For example,when the government announces anything, we follow through this station, but if the radio only goes on air through the help of community therefore,the government should just surrender it to any tycoon to own it,”he said.

Currently there are two radio stations in Yambio County; one is owned by the Catholic Church Anisa FM92.0 MHz that mostly broadcast Church’s programs.

John Kennedy the station Manager atYambio FM, said, the station runsmany community programs.

Mr. Kennedysaid if the station is powered by solar system,it will enable community to have full access to programs that are currently missing on air due to inconsistent schedule.

“The challenges are huge, the station doesn’t have enough recording machines, only three computers, one computer is for the on-air studio, the other two are in the production room where reporters line up after coming from the field to script stories they fetched, we even don’t have single bicycle to help our reporters when going out to gather stories,” Mr. Kennedy stated.

Yambio FM 90.0 MHz was established in 2009, since then the radio had been supplied with power by MTN Company 24 hours up to 2014.However, the main generator which belong to MTN Company got damaged.

In most cases, the government owned radio station goes on air with the help of community or CSOs who organised for public talk shows to create community awareness messages.

Efforts to contact the new Minister of Information and Communication for comment were unsuccessful due to his excuses saying he washaving lots of commitment in the office.