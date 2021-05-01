Community seeks support for flood victims

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Gawaar Community in Juba is knocking door to door in search of support for people who fled the devastating floods in Ayod county of Jonglei State.

Ayod County has experienced unusually heavy rainfall and flooding affecting an estimated 65,000 people.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the Head of Technical Committee Ter Manyang Gatwech and also Executive Director of Center for Peace and Advocacy (CPA) said flood victims are now facing a severe lack of food and clean water.

“I would like to urge the general public to come to support flood victims in Ayod County. We invite all humanitarian agencies to come and support the flood victims. Most homes in the Town of Ayod County have been flooded by the devastating flood, displacing more than 65,000 people. The water level in Jonglei state has risen to 1.5 meters. Women and children walk a long distance about halfan hour from where they stay to fetch water from the fewboreholes shared with the host community, while other families have resorted to drinking directly from the River Nile,”Gatwech said.

He added that people used to take water from the River Nile which is not clean and causes a lot of diseases like diarrhea, malaria and typhoid and the shelters and latrines are not enough for the flood victims and pregnant women are delivering under trees.

NyadangWuor Tot, a mother of three children said access to health facilities is other major problem in the area.

“It is awful to stay without food, water and medical services.Most of the people in the county are staying without food and drinking water and if they try to drink from the River Nile, it causes diarrhea and malaria,” Tot said.

She urged the government to provide support with at least more water points like bringing in boreholes or hand pumps, although there is no food.

Earlier this year, the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management Peter MayenMajongdit acknowledged that the looming hunger in many areas across the country was caused by several factors including floods, pests and the effects of COVID-19. The Minister promised tostep up efforts to provide food to people affected by the floods.