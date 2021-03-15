Community rejects relocation of County

By Bol Deng Kiir

The Communityof Makal County in Upper-Nile State have rejected the decision made by the national government to relocate Makal County to Wurjwok and Wau Payam.

In an exclusive interview with Juba Monitor, the Secretary for the Makal Community,Paulino Awok Akoc,said that last week representatives of Makal County met the first Vice President DR. Riek Machar, to presenttheir concerns about theirCounty which failed to have commissioner.

Last month President Kiir announced and confirmed the appointment of States ministers, heads of commissions as well as counties commissioners.

He stated thatDr. Riek Machar assured them that the failed announcement of the county commissioner would be rectified soon.

He revealed the decision relayed to the public by Dr. Martin Elia Lomoro in a press statement on Friday 12th March following their meeting between Dr. Riek Machar, Tut Gatluak the presidential advisor on security,Budhonge Ayang Aney Kur, Governor of Upper Nile State and his Deputy James Tor Monybuny, was dishonest, saying it was meant to served hidden agenda.

“It was a surprise to us and indeed contrary to the spirit in which we discussed with the First vice President as the information was spin dishonestly to serve a hidden agenda” he said.

In his statement, the community leader said, “The establishment order of Makal County contained in a message No. 003/10/2004 dated 16/10/2004 specifically mentioned Malakal as a Municipality or a city.”

“We, the people of Makal County, condemn division being created by the Lelo Payam through the creation of the so-called Wurjwok Payam, Wau Payam and also rejected in the strongest possible terms, the attempt to separate Makal county from its capital in Malakal” he said.

Akoc said Makal County communityshould have beenconsulted before the decision was made.

“We also reject the wrong practice of non-citizens of a county taking major decision without consultation with indigenous people of the county. The available state Laws ought to be followed,” he further said.