Community radio launched in Yei

By Hassan Arun



Community radio 88.8 Access FM has been launched in Yei River County, Central Equatoria State during the weekend.

Speaking during the launch, Daniel Friday Martin Executive Director of the Radio said the station is established as a tool to promote peaceful coexistence among the communities in the country.





Friday called on the youth to play their role and duties to ensure that peace prevail within the communities in Yei River County.



“We decided to put the radio as a tool for promoting peaceful coexistence. We have seen that our communities are being divided because of the conflict but as young people in this country, what is our role and duty to ensure that we also contribute towards peace building in our societies? And this radio is address such issues,” Friday said.



He mentioned that the radio is an initiative led by four youth who desire to contribute for the development in the country.



He added that Yei as cosmopolitan town that engulfs almost all the tribes affected by the conflict, deserves medium of communication and that the radio will be used to regain the social cohesion.



“This is an initiative led by youth. We are about four of us who have decided to contribute to the development of Yei. Perhaps my final say is that we have seen Yei as a cosmopolitan town with all the tribes of South Sudan existing in Yei, we have been affected by the conflict, and what do we do to ensure that we regain our social cohesion or fabrics,” Director Friday said.





“We want to use this radio to unite all of us so that together we make South Sudan a better place,” he added.



Amule Felix Sosthene, a government official from Yei River County said Access radio is a medium which allow communities to share information across the country and abroad.



The official stressed that the reason why media houses have problems with the government is because they broadcast data which lacks information that can unite societies.





“I want to say that this radio is a signal that opens up how we need to share information worldwide. The reason why we always have problems with media houses is because we broadcast data instead of knowledge that can be used for societal development and that’s where the conflict lies.

“That is why we want to strengthen information so that this information when we are knowledgeable about it then we can be able to transform our communities”, Friday emphasized.





He urged communities to support the radio in order for the radio to generate information on daily basis.



“We are in a season of peace and if we are in a season of peace, then let the information that we want to share in Access radio to promote peace in society,’’ he urged.