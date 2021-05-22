Community peace dialogue commences in Rumbek

By Mabor Riak Magok

A two-day community peace and reconciliation dialogue between communities of Amongpiny and Cuei-gak payams of Rumbek Central and Rumbek East Counties started on Thursday.

The program was being supported by peacebuilding opportunities Fund in partnership with the state ministry of peace building,and UNMISS field office.

Speaking to participants during the opening remarks, the deputy governor of Lakes State Poth Madit Dut urged the two communities to end violence.

“This is a cultivation season, and it is a policy of the government of Lakes State said that everyone should go and cultivate to fight hunger instead of killing themselves,” he said.

Hesaid the people who raided have been given five days to return the looted ox-ploughs to rightful owners.

Mr. Dut added that the government is working to persuade the communities not to fight.

The peace building opportunities fund area advisor Mabor Kau Akec said the aim of the conference was meant to dialogue in order to allow locals to cultivate freely without chaos.

“The rain has already started to rain, and if there are conflicts then, nobody will be able to cultivate,” he said.

The minister of peace building Beny Matur Mathiang appealed to the youth to respect farming season and cultivate.

The Paramount Chief of Dhiei section who represent chiefs Gor MakuacKerthith said the outcome of the community peace dialogue between Cuei-gak and Cuei-adukan village will be respected.

He said, 6 ox-ploughs out of 15 raided ox-ploughs have been returned to rightful owners in Cuei-adukan village while the rest were still being mobilized from Cuei-gak Payam and will be handed to the owners once they arefound.