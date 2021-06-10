jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Thursday, June 10th, 2021
Community peace dialogue begins inKajo-Keji

By Wek Atak Kacjang

Community Initiative for Sustainable Peace Organization (CISPO) has begun a one day community dialogue in Kajo-Keji County of Central Equatoria State with the aim of bringing everyone aboard peaceful co-existence.

In April, religious leaders mediated several peace dialogues between the farmers and the pastoralists in the area in a bid to mitigate conflict and allow them to co-exist.

Speaking to Juba Monitor yesterday, the Executive Director for CISPO Francis WojaWani said that the purpose was a response for an assessment which was made by CISPO last month regarding the confrontation between farmer and cattle keepers in the area.

“CISPO encourages their incorporation into administrative decision-making, it essential to design peace-building and community cohesion programmed that are fascinating and inspiring for young people. If the activities are dull, they will become objective. At the same time, it is very important to foster a certain level of knowledge and confidence in young people to allow them to participate best in such processes,”

He added that there was need for parallel personal development programme from them, whether as minors or adults.

Last month, Kajo-Kejicommunity Chiefs gave cattle keeper seven days to leave the area, the pastoralists had agreed to go back home because it was now time for cultivation. Most of the crops in the field like cassava had been destroyed because the cows were grazing in the farms.

In Kajo-Keji county, Pastoralists from Bor in Jonglei State who crossed over to the County of Central Equatoria State in search of pasture earlier this year had agreed to leave the area within seven days to allow local farmers to cultivate.

The presence of armed cattle keepers roaming several villages in County was hindering the return of refugees and internally displaced persons and frustrating farming activities in the area. 

