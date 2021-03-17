jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Wednesday, March 17th, 2021
Community members trained on conflict mitigation

By Hassan Arun

Twenty-four community members in Yei are attending a two-day training aimed at reducing conflict related crimes in the community.

The program which was organized by Diocesan Counselling Centre (DCC) a faith-based organisation of the Catholic Diocese of Yei yesterday, brought togethertwenty-four participants comprising of chiefs,youth, women leaders and persons living with disability to embark on conflict management mitigation and resolution.

Speaking to Juba Monitor in an exclusive interview, John Lemeri Joseph the organization program manager said the training aimed at equipping the participants with basic skills on conflict management mitigation and resolution.

Lemeri added that there were a lot of conflict related issues at the community level including domestic violence especially during the crisis.

He believed that it was important to mitigate conflict so that citizens peacefully coexist in the different communities.

“We have started today a two-day training for community members in Yei River County.The objective of the training to equip the participants with basic skills on how to manage conflict in the communities,”Mr. Lemeri said.

The program manager expressed optimism saying the trainingwill bring change to the communities.

He identified domestic violence, and rape as the most common cases of conflicts reported at the community level in Yei.

“I would like to encourage the participant to concentrate on the training.Though the two-day training is not enough, we hope to continue training the community leaders so that we realize peace in the communities,” he said.

The Manager stressed that due to covid-19 pandemic, young people were involved in negative activities such as fighting and drug abuse.

He called on the citizens to be agents of change in their respective societies by mitigating any conflict related issues.

He urged the public to be mediators of conflict in order to reconcile conflicting communities.

“Many youths have caused much problems as a result of covid-19, a lot of them are involved in gang groups,” the Manager said.

