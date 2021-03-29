Community leaders call on citizens to get vaccinated

By Martin Manyiel Wugol in Kampala

In an effort to encourage citizens to get vaccinated, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni of Uganda received his jab together with first LadyJanet Museveni yesterday at Nakasero State House Lodge over the weekend.

The idea was to encourage Ugandan’s people to treat vaccine as lives saving by taking it serious and get vaccinated.

President Museveni said,“I and first lady got our Covid-19 vaccine yesterday in Nakasero.

I encourage all Ugandans who qualify for vaccination to go to health facilities and get it,” President said.

The sentiment was reciprocated by South Sudanese Women Association in Uganda deputy Chairperson Madam Grace Andruawho appreciated government effort and partners in delivering thevaccines.

She said South Sudan is equally affected like any other nationin the world.

“It must be clearly explained to the people although getting vaccinated is absolutely voluntary to receive it, however South Sudan government needs to speed up the process of vaccination because citizens are preparing to start farming and also engaging in other economic generating activities that happen during raining season,” she said.

Ms. Andruafurther described the vaccine as worldwide tool used now as weaponry against Coronavirus. South Sudan as a country recently receivedCovid-19 vaccine in effort to save lives being wasted by Covid-19 that prompted South Sudanese community’s leaders in Uganda to call on beneficiaries to take bull by the horns and get vaccinated without hesitation