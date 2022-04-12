Community in Yei reconciles with SSPDF

By Bida Elly David

Abegi Community in Yei over the weekend reconciled with the leadership of South Sudan People’s Defence Forces(SSPDF) amid a series of disputes that transpired some months ago resulting in the murder of two SSPDF soldiers.

Months ago, two SSPDF Soldiers were murdered in Rubeke and Abeki of Yei River County resulting to a passive relationship between the Civilians and the army in the County.

The major aim of the meeting was to bring to an end the poor relationship between the civilians and the army that declined due to the murder of the two soldiers.

Over one hundred people attended and participated in the reconciliation meeting chaired by Commissioner Aggrey Cyrus Kanyikwa.

The underlying issues between the soldiers and civilians were believed to have been triggered by the drunkenness given the availability and abuse of alcohol.

The meeting authorised a ban on alcohol breweries, severe punishment to roaming soldiers and pursuit of judicial course for the culprits to face justice.

Speaking during the meeting, Aggrey appreciated the SSPDF command in Yei for apprehending the SSPDF culprits whose trials were on the way.

Commissioner Aggrey declared the return of all the Internal Displaced Persons back to their houses, opening of schools, churches and health care centres as well as the removal of illegal money collection points at Abegi by SSPDF from the community travelling to Yei.

He also announced that MorisKamadala, an SSPDF soldier to act as Executive Chief to Coordinate with the County Administrator on any administration that may arise.

