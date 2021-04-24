Community elders trained on leadership training

By Mabor Riak Magok

At least fifty (50) Community elders from eight Counties of Lakes State have been trained on leadership training.

On Friday, State local government leaders facilitatedthe training together with National Transformational Leadership Institute (NTLI) with support from UNDP. Thetwo days training was held at Rumbek University of science and technology (RUST).

Speaking to Juba Monitor during the closing, the Deputy Governor of Lakes State, Poth Madit Dut said that leadership shouldn’t be exercised in a brutal way rather than in a sophisticated manner.

“This training is of great significant, I have learned the fact that majority are youth or middle-aged people although we still have a long way to go,” said Madit.

He added that the civil population disarmament in Lakes State was a subject to daily discussion which need a nation-wide comprehensive, forceful and simultaneous disarmament as a solution to rampant inter-communal conflicts and cattle raiding.

Madit urged government officials to first find preliminary solution to this conflict as a government of Lakes State.

“Don’t bank all your hope in Juba. we should also try to resolve our own problems before national government intervenes, “saidMadit.

He beseeched the commissioners and their executive Directors to independently mobilize resources to rest some of the issues of insecurity in the counties at their disposal before the state and national governments intervene.

“Everything lies on your shoulders as leaders at the local government,” said Poth Madit.

However, Rumbek University of Science and Technology Deputy Vice Chancellor Prof. Pauline Riak who was facilitating the work urged the participants to implement the leadership skills and knowledge they have learned in their respective counties in Lakes State.

Professor Pauline Riak said the training was to build the capacity of local government administrators across Lakes State and it brought together 50 participants from local government institutions.