Communities urged to embrace peace

By Yiep Joseph

The Minister for Peace Building Malual Gabriel Kon has urged Jonglei Communities in Juba to embrace peace with their neighbors, the State Minster told Juba Monitor on phone over the weekend.

“Peace is about sitting down andresolving differences among people, it is not all about saying let us come for peace without sitting together,” Minister Kon said.

He said that the national Minster for Peace Building invited him regarding the Initiative for Peace Conference that took place earlier.

Mr. Kon stated that he is working hand in hand with the line Ministry in order to achieve lasting peace in Jonglei state, and the country at large.

“I came herebecause ofInitiative for Peace Conference and I have to meet with the community leaders and the youths from various communities in Jonglei to discuss ways of bringing peace to the state,” he said.

He said that the grassroot peace initiative need support from all the communities in Jonglei in order to succeed.

The Peace Minister appealed to the youths to help the state in agricultural activities by offering labour or financial support in order to avail food for the state.

He said that the state government is working together with UN FOA to ensure Agricultural activities that engage youths.

The Minster appealed to Jonglei communities in Juba to support initiatives that bring peace to the state citing that unity among the communities and parties will lead to peace.

He further mentioned that he recently met with the community leaders from various communities of Jonglei and discussed a lot regarding the peace that was recently signed between Jonglei state and the niegbhouring state of Pibor Administrative Area.

After assuming his office, Minster Konfirst met with the County Commissioners in the state Headquarters Bor to discuss the modalities on peaceful existence in the state.