Tuesday, March 2nd, 2021
News

Communities agreed on peace initiatives

By John Agok

 Communities from Panyijaar County in Unity State and Yirol East County of Lakes State have agreed to monitor peace recommendations reached during a two days peace conference held in NyangYirol East County headquarters last week.

Speaking to Juba Monitor on Phone on Sunday,Yirol Community Radio Reporter DutDakpinyJoksaid the development on the ground was for the two states to have peace and harmony despite the recent atrocities committed.

He said, the two sides had agreed on 49 days period to observe normalcy between PanyijaarCounty and Yirol East County.

However, the two states governments promised to monitor to the end the cause ofviolence and cattle rustlings which ware the centres of the problems.

“Both chiefs signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on how they will cease from violence and cattle rustling of the resolutions reached so far.”

Bang Mayor the committee representative of other constituencies in State Legislative Assembly who was leading the function was confidence on the outcome of the meeting.

He witnessed the signature of CholKuotwel who is the state government representative and Bishop NhailDielas Church representative.

Thosewho signed the document from both sides were Mr. AthuelLuethMatot the head Chief and MalathMakurMangar Executive Chief.

MadutBuoi the Chief from Yirol East was very optimistic about the conference resolutions.

“I am very determined with this peace conference resolutions and we will all observe it, 49days given and if it works, we will say that, Unity and Lakes States will live in peace and harmony,” he said.

Michael Gatjiek admitted that, they are tired of violence and they need to realize that peace prevails among them.

“We are tired of this conflict, we need to have harmony so that, we can harvest the dividends of peace,”he expressed.

GarangManyangJok Paramount Chief from AdiorPayam of Yirol East emphasized on forgiveness.

“We are here to forgive despite fresh wound and terrible feelings we are still nursing for the peace and tranquility to rein on us,” he said.

This is going to be the first Peace Conference between the two counties since the formation of Revitalized Government of national Unity.

The Peace Conference was an initiative ofAssistance Mission for Africa (AMA) which said would continue to supervise the peace building effort between the two communities.

