Republic of South Sudan

The First Vice President

Communication from the Presidency No. Three (3)

The High-Level Task-Force

Monday 23rd March 2020

Juba, South Sudan

The High-Ievel Taskforce on COVlD-19 Pandemic held its 2nd meeting on the evening of Monday 23rd March 2020 under the Chairmanship of H.E. Dr Riek Machar Teny-Dhurgon, the First Vice President and Deputy Chairman of the High-Level Taskforce on COVID-19.

After reviewing the COVlD-19 Situation in South Sudan, the region and beyond;

And Cognisant of the high risk posed on South Sudan by continuing operations of the regional Airlines in the Country, coupled with the spread of the disease in countries around us;

And further protect our citizens and residents, the High-Level Taskforce;

On the Restriction of Movement of People, recommends to the President:

Closure of Juba International Airport and all other International Airports in the face of international flights. All international flights destined to, and from Juba International Airport and all other International Airports/Airstrips are advised to cease their operations by’ midnight on Tuesday 24th March 2020. The following air operations will be exempt under specific conditions:

A. Food Cargo flights.

B. Aircrafts in State of Emergency.

C. Flights passing through South Sudan airspace to destinations further afield.

D. Humanitarian aid operations, including medical and relief fights.

E. Alternate aerodromes identified in the flight plan, including extended diversion time operations.

F. Technical landings provided that passengers will not disembark.

Closure of all border crossings in the face of passenger buses and vehicles. Cargo buses and fuel tankers will be exempt.

The Taskforce has observed with great concern that some senior government officials and members of the public are not complying with the Presidential Orders contained in the President’s Statement on COVlD-19 of 16th March 2020. The Communication from the Presidency Nos.1 and 2 of 19th and 21st March 2020 respectively, and the Ministry of Health’s Advisory, The Taskforce therefore instructs the Law Enforcement Agencies; the Police, the Military and the National Security Forces to take immediate actions to impose these orders.

On the requirements of South Sudanese Students studying In COVlD-19 affected countries; the Taskforce resolves to allocate USD three (3) million to water for their needs.

The Taskforce resolves to co-opt the Ministers of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation; of the Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, and of Information, Communication Technology and Postal Services.

On the Reconstitution of the Secretariat;

The Taskforce resolves to add more experts to enhance the capacity of the Secretariat; to include: The Undersecretary for Health, The Undersecretary for Finance, the COVlD-19 Incident Manager, an Epidemiologist. Researcher, Microbiologist, Laboratory Scientist, Data Manager, and Representative of Medical services

The Taskforce welcomes the proposition by the Mission Aviation Fellowship to offer their services to the Government of South Sudan in regards to mitigating the risk Coronavirus in South Sudan.

The Taskforce further welcomes the announcement by the United States’ Ambassador to South Sudan, H.E. Thomas Hushek that South Sudan will benefit, among other countries from the USD1OO Million pledged by the United States of America to support the efforts to tight COVID-19 Pandemic across the Globe.

The Taskforce urges traders and members of the public not to panic, and that there is no cause for alarm, as cargo trucks and fuel tankers shall continue to flow in and out of the country.

H.E Dr. Riek Machar Teny-Dhurgon, PhD

First Vice President

And Deputy Chairman of the High-Level Taskforce on Coronavirus (COVID 19)