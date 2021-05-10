Commodity prices decrease in Torit

By Hassan Arun Cosmas-Yei

Traders in Torit, Eastern Equatoria State said there is a slight decrease in the prices of essential goods due to the recent fall in the dollar exchange rate.

A dollar currently sells at SSP 450 in the black market, a drop of about 25 percent.

Speaking to Juba Monitor in a phone interview, Mark Baraza, Head of Kenyan Business Community in Torit noted that there is chance of other items which their prices did not drop to reduce shortly.

“For the last one week, we have some changes in the exchange rate; according to the market prices I have seen some changes.We have seen drop of prices in the market but other commodities still remain the same,” Mr.Baraza explained.

Suleiman Mohammed Hammed, Head of the Sudanese Business Community confirmed some of the slight differences in the previous prices of some items compared to the recent prices.

“The dollar started to drop since date fourth, from 62 to 45 and SSP 470, that is how the exchange rate has been lowering, if the dollar lowers, priceswill go downbut now at least prices are lowering down, like sugar, cooking oil, flour and the soaps, the soap was at SSP 8700 but now it is sold at SSP 6500,” he said.

Mosses Sanza, Head of Ugandan Business Community said he wished prices of commodities to remain stable,a point he said will relief the common people from the struggle of getting daily food.

John Mayen, Secretary-General Eastern Equatoria Chambers of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture thanked traders in Toritfor maintaining the market prices compared to other areas in the country.

“The Eastern Equatoria State Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture in conjunction with the current Ministry of Trade and Industry and I believe Torit market has been stable compared to other places like Nimule, Kapoeta and other parts of South Sudan. Torit market prices have been really very good, I appreciate the traders for their understanding,” Mayen praised.

The South Sudan Pound[SSP] lost its value against the United State Dollar[USD] since the outbreak of the conflict in the country which contributed to skyrocketing prices of commodities in all parts of the country.