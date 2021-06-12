Commodities prices decrease in Yei

By Hassan Arun Cosmas-Yei

The Chairperson of chamber of commerce in Yei River County of Central Equatoria State on Thursday confirmedthat prices of commodities have reduced in the market.

Speaking to Juba Monitor in an interview, Edward Lugala mentioned that a sack of sugar which was sold at 24000 South Sudanese pounds now costs SSP19,500.

He added that a sack of 25 kilograms’ maize flour has also reduced from 8000 south Sudanese pounds to 6,000 pounds.

A carton of washing soap reduced from SSP 7500 to SSP6500 and 20 liters of cooking oil from SSP 20000 to SSP17,500.

“We as traders do not have intention to stop businesses due to the lockdown of the border with Uganda. As you have heard, many trucks supplying goods are arriving from Uganda which has contributed to decrease in the prices of commodities in the markets. So, I want to tell the business people that if you have your money you can send to Uganda and the goods will be loaded and sent to you,” Edward explains.

The chamber of commerce chairperson warned traders from increasing prices in the market.

“I want to tell traders who sometimes increase prices of goods in the market claiming the lockdown of the border with Uganda. This is an information to the business community that let prices of goods remain without unnecessary increase,”he warned.

Mr. Lugala added that due to heavy rains, roads to the neighboring countries were becoming inaccessible.

He called on the government of South Sudan to rehabilitate the roads for easy transportation of goods on the high ways

“We are disappointed with the status of our roads which is becoming inaccessible especially due to heavy rains. I want to inform the government to repair the roads,” he said.