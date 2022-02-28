jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Tuesday, March 1st, 2022
A foot for thought

Committee to investigate conflict in Warrap is a positive move

Anna Nimiriano Editor in Chief Juba Monitor

The committee formed by President Salva Kiir Mayardit to investigate the conflict between Twic Mayardit County of Warrap State and DinkaNgok of Abyei on the land dispute is a positive move.  The committee headed by Vice President Hussein Abdelbagi Akol with others is to make sure that they do the right thing and come up with a comprehensive report. According to the information published in the newspapers that the report of this committee should include steps that could bring the conflict to an end. On the other hand, the report should end with the message of peace in those areas.

This is what is expected from the committee to come with the finding report of no return to fighting in the above-mentioned areas.

The issue of land is to be resolved once and for all in the country, in Juba, there are land grabbing issues; it is less the same case with the above-mentioned areas. The administration of each County is supposed to know the territory with the neighbor in the states. This could be solved by the administrator, Chiefs, and elderly people in the states.

They should give what belongs to the Quarter Council in the area, no to grabbing or entering to a certain territory. Let there be guidance for land disputes in the country.  We cannot continue killing ourselves because of land issues.

The committee should be neutral in the work assigned to them. Even if some of them belong to the area, they should not take sides with other people in the conflict zones.

We need peace in all parts of the country; it is the responsibility of the government with support from other organizations working for the progress of the country. The plan of forming an investigative committee should be applied to other areas where citizens should have peace in mind. Any person who happens to be the cause of the conflict, let him/her be charged accordingly by the law to maintain peace in the areas

Many people talk about politicians being the ones causing instability, hoping they are not part of the problems.

May God bless us all.

