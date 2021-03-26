jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, March 26th, 2021
News

Committee to audit two percent oil money

Steven Kilina Wondu, the National Audit Chamber Auditor General

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The Council of States has formed a committee comprising ofseven members to audit the (2%) two percentof oil moneygenerated from Unity State, Upper Nile and Ruweng Administrative Areaoil fields.

Yesterday, the National Audit Chamber Auditor General asked the council about where is the two percent oil moneythat had gone considering the lack of development in some various States.

Addressing the media, the National Audit Chamber Auditor General, Steven KilinaWondu saidthe two percent share of net petroleum has not been properly allocated and transferred to petroleum producing communities from 2011-2020.

“The National Audit Chamber Auditor General committee wants to know how to improve infrastructure, employ locals and provide amenities such as safe drinking water among other provisions on two to three percent. Since the 2005 Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA) between the ruling National Congress Party (NCP) and Sudan People’s Liberation Movement (SPLM), oil revenues from southern oil has been divided 50-50 but we don’t know how much,” Mr. Wondu said.

