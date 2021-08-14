COMMITTEE SHOULD BRING LAND GRABBING TO AN END

Issues of land grabbing in Juba and its environs have taken another dimension with President Kiir setting up a committee to look into the problem. There have been a number of cases of land grabbing and illegal settlement pitting communities against one another with some fatal results. Not one, not two deaths and injuries but a number of them occurring due to the misunderstanding and misallocation of lands by the middlemen whose interests are only to make money from the unsuspecting victims. What is clear here is that the land issue must be addressed appropriately since every citizen has the right to settle in legally acquired piece of land. Grabbing or settling illegally is not acceptable by law because it reflects and portrays negative image.In itself, it means stealing or taking by force what is not yours which is punishable by law. People should respect others’ property and use the correct ways of owning land to avoid the end results which are always fighting for the right ownership. There have been a number of cases which forced the laws administrators to get involved from the state to the national level. It is not easy to point a finger as to who is right or wrong but this committee should come out with properly laid down blueprints that would guide those intending or have lands in the city to understand and know their rights. It should be above reproach that land is lifetime inheritance and having been properly and legally acquired should remain so.The committee should go deeper to outlay how individual neighbours and residents could live in harmony and without pointing fingers to one another. They should gazette what belongs to the government, that which belongs to the communities and that which is for public utility to prevent grabbers from encroachments.