Committee reviews financial management laws

By Okan Thomas Onyango

National Constitutional Amendment Committee (NCAC) yesterday reviewed on two legislation laws to ensure transparent and accountable management of public finance and resources in the country.

This came after a NCAC conducts a two-day validation workshop on the review for the public finance and accountability Act, 2011 and the South Sudan National Audit Chamber Act, 2011 yesterday in Juba.

Speaking during the two-day workshop the Interim Chairperson of Revitalized Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (RJMEC), Maj. Gen. Charles Tai Gituai said that the two legislative laws to be validated are the bedrocks for ensuring transparent and accountable management of Public Finance and resources in the country.

“If the reforms are fully implemented, it will contribute to ensure prudency in the public finance management, good governance, better service delivery and better utilization of resources.

The review and amendment of the two laws by the National Constitution Committee as mandated by the agreement is critical to not only conform such laws to the agreement but also to facilitate reforms to the Public Finance Management sectors and ensure Prudent, transparent and accountable management of National wealth and resources,” Gituai narrated.

Gituai also added that the purpose of the validation is to give the key stakeholders and experts a final opportunity to identify any gap and make final inputs in the reviewed laws before they are submitted to the government.

He also stipulated that in the recent R-JMEC meeting on the 26th of November 2020, the R-TGoNU reported that the governance cluster had already endorsed all the six security led laws that were reviewed and amended by NCAC previously and are now awaiting parliamentary ratification.

Meanwhile, Steven Wundu, the Auditor General for South Sudan National Audit Chamber, said the validation meeting is to give the stakeholders an opportunity to indicate where the proposals can be improved and done to benefit the society.

“I appeal for the reformation of legal structures in such a way that can function as a law abiding society. And its responsibility to the people of South Sudan is to ensure that the financial management and accountable Act and National Audit Chamber Acts are reformed in such a way that their independence is strengthened,” Wundu said.

Chapter 1, Article 1.18.1.3 of the Agreement mandates the National Constitutional Amendment Committee to make amendments to legislation to incorporate any reforms relevant to the Agreement. In addition, Article 1.2.8 of the Revitalized Agreement also requires the R-TGoNU to ensure prudent, transparent and accountable management of wealth and resources to build the nation and promote the welfare of the people.