Committee formed to supervise upcoming days Activism

By John Agok

Women Leaders and Advocacy Initiative (WLAI) in collaboration with Women Led Organization (WLO) have formed a technical committee last week that would supervise the upcoming 16 days of activism in a bid to fight against women marginalization and shun gender inequality in the Society.

Speaking during the Women technical group meeting, Abel Simbarashe Whande, the Acting Country Director of CARE South Sudan highlighted that the main purpose of the workshop was to strengthen the women through providing an oversight of the network’s activities, strengthen coordination within the network, jointly advocate and lobby funding for women.

“Interim Committee has to be formed or selected by the members of led organization and be able to supervise the annual meeting of 16 days Activism. The selected technical committee will also pave way for election procedures and policies of adopting constitution which is to bring in permanent technical committee,” said Whande.

He stated that the committee would be expected to champion for women’s rights of attaining gender equality in the campaign.

Jackeline Nasiwa from Women Led Organization called on Women Leadership in South Sudan to build up synergies around in championing women’s rights.

She said that she wanted to hear positive change and stories of women empowerment of economic development.

Nasiwa urged Women to push for establishing women enterprise funds as stipulated in R_ARCSS and help women in microfinance.

Others seven members were elected as generally to work in collaboration with the technical committee to elect new permanent committee guided by the constitution.