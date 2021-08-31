Committee banned local chiefs from allocating land

By Bullen Bala Alexander

The Committee to address issues on rampant informal settlement and land grabbing in Central Equatoria State has banned all local chiefs in Juba from illegal allocating of the land to public.

Charles Joseph Wani, Juba County Commissioner who is also the spokesperson for the high level committee said after group visited some places that have been affected by land grabbing and illegal settlements they found some so-called chiefs which is not authorized to do any demarcation around Juba are illegal allocating lands to public.

According to him, the committee came up with some resolutions that all the illegal chiefs that are demarcating around Juba City Council and County must stop their activities.

“Anyone caught for carrying such activities it will be liable to be judge in the court of law and all the illegal chiefs who are leaving around Juba county must close their offices infect from that day,” he warned.

He was speaking in their first press conference yesterday in Juba.

Commissioner Wani revealed that the committee and Juba County has come up with the modalities that even if local chiefs from Bari, are not allow to demarcate or give land to anyone.

“The land only will be demarcated by the government officials, and all the engineers, who is working outside there must be the authorized Engineers that can carry out the demarcation,” Mr. Wani stressed.

He warned whoever involved in illegal demarcation of land will be arrest and taken to court to face the law.

He also advised public not to involve in illegal buying of land from those chiefs.

“Neither the Bari communities, nor the illegal, nor the criminals, or whoever to allocate any piece of land to anybody from today onward if the Bari community has they will come through the government,” he added.

He added that “All the chiefs, special those chiefs co-called themselves council of Chiefs headed by man called Luka Kuot, he is not reorganized chief in Juba County.”

He called on those who are following him to reframe from his activities warning that whoever following Kuot at his/her risk.

He urges public to use the right procedures of acquiring the land, revealing that it would only happen through applying for it in Juba county offices.

The high level committee was formed by the President Salva Kiir Mayardit earlier last month under the leadership of the National Minister of Land, Housing and Urban Development, and governor of Central Equatoria State who is the co-chair.

The members includes; deputy Minister of Justice and constitutional Affairs, deputy Minister of Finance and planning, Chief of Defense Force, Inspector General of police, Inspector and director General, Internal Security Bureau National Security Service.

Others include secretary of lands and urban, and development, acting secretary Ministry of justice and constitutional Affairs, state minister of land, housing and rural development, County Commissioner, director General of state minister of housings, Lands’ and urban development.

Terms of reference for committee;

To map out areas affected by Informal settlements and land / grabbing In Juba City and Juba County, Including estimates of populations, household numbers and other related demographic data.

To ascertain the causes of Informal settlement and Land grabbing In Juba city and Juba County.

To understand the customary/Informal land management system and practices in Juba City and Juba County and ascertain as to whether or not, such system or practices encourage Informal settlement and land grabbing.

The Committee may summon and Interview any person or persons including Community Leaders where it deems ‘appropriate to ascertain any Information relating to the subject matter.

The Committee shall find solutions and develop strategies of addressing the Issue of rampant Informal settlement and land grabbing in Juba City and Juba County.

The Committee shall ensure that all agreed solutions and developed strategies are implemented by the relevant authorities In order to resolve the problem of rampant Informal settlements and land grabbing In Juba City and Juba County accordingly.

The Committee may co-opt some Members and form sub. . Committees of Technocrats from different fields as it deems necessary and appropriate.

The Committee may perform any other relevant task to the subject matter where appropriate.

The Committee shall on monthly basis report to the Presidency about the progress of its work.

The Committee shall summit its final report to the President of the Republic within a period of six (6) Months from the date of issuance of this Order.