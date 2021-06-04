Commissioner welcomes Yei Joint Stars after wining

By Hassan Arun Cosmas-Yei

Authority in Yei County Central Equatoria state welcomed the Yei Joint Stars football team for winning the South Sudan national women tournament in Juba.

Speaking during the reception, the former Member of Parliament Daniel Arama, appreciated the team for the hard work and won the competition despite challenges.

He encouraged girls to continue practising in order to challenge their opponents in the African championship qualifiers in Kenya next month.

“I want to thank these girls for sacrificing themselves despite economic and many other challenges they faced.

They have proved that they are capable of doing the best in the republic of South Sudan and Yei in particular.

Now we are informed that they are going to represent the nation in Kenya, therefore, let them continue with the process of practicing to challenge their opponents in the upcoming African women championship in Kenya next month. Let us not relax that we have won the competition”, Daniel said.

TheYei Local Football Association Secretary-General, John Kenyi Santino, praised the players for their commitment that contributed to success of the County in the national tournament.

He appreciated the citizens of Yei for supporting the team especially during games by giving moral to footballers.

“we were able to make this because our girls, fans, local leaders and all the citizens were committed to support each other that became a big contributing factor for the success of the team”, John stated .

However, the Yei River County Commissioner Aggrey Cyrus Kanyikwa recalled that Yei has always produced players who represent South Sudan in international competitions.

He reminded that the South Sudan National Bright Stars team name came from Yei when the under 14 represented Yei with that name which later became the name of the national football team.

He further warned people against mixing sports with politics.

“Yei has always produced good players who represented South Sudan in international competitions in the then Southern Sudan in the areas controlled by SPLA/ SPLM.

These are seeds planted in Yei. We should not mix sports together with politics because it spoils development of sports talents, “Cyrus expressed.

He revealed that the Yei Joint Stars women team was crowned champion of the South Sudan national women tournament last Sunday in Juba after beating Wau women 4-0.

“It became the first ever team to win the South Sudan Women competition and is expected to represent the nation in the African women championship in Kenya next month,” he said.