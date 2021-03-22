Commissioner vows to empower community leaders

By Hassan Arun

The Commissioner of Yei River County Central Equatoria Aggrey Cyrus Kanyi kwasaid he will delegate more powers to community leaders in the County.

He made the remarks during his installation to office last week as Yei River County Commissioner.

The leader calls on the citizens to work with him in order to realize the peace they need and provide the freedom of movement.

Aggrey said he will give more powers to traditional leaders in communities within the county.

Commissioner Aggrey tasked the local leaders with the responsibility of encourage youth who are still in the bushes to come home and rebuild the nation.

The government official calls on the chiefs Youth women elders and religious leaders to work hard to ensure that the bad habits and practices of killing is stop.

“I called upon all of you to work together to bring peace such that we will have freedom of movement in our communities,” Commissioner Aggrey said.

The head of the County said that anyone who doesn’t need ins an enemy to the country.

He called on the cattle herders to respect the farmers as they start cultivation and not to allow cattle to destroy the farmlands.

“Anyone who don’t want peace in Yei has problem with Yei and South Sudan and is an enemy. If there is no peace in Yei, there will also be no peace in South Sudan. We want to take this problem out such that peace comes to Yei and South Sudan,” he said.

Aggrey warned politicians who wants to use animals as a tool to destabilize peace of the citizens will be dealt with accordingly.

“All communities have animals but why is it that the ones of other communities are not causing problems, it is politically motivated. Politicians entered into it in order to use the cows as a tool to cause problem in communities,” he said.