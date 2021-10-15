Commissioner urges partners to strengthen gov’t institutions

By Hassan Arun Cosmas.

Commissioner of Yei River County Aggrey Cyrus Kanyikwa has called on development partners to strengthen government institutions in Yei.

Speaking during a one-day stakeholders meeting on Monday in Yei River County, the Commissioner stressed that if government institutions were completed and very strong, disputes of politics in the county could be minimized.

Kanyikwa said that building institutions go concurrently with customary law council, competent police and relating to judicial system.

“Building institutions of the governance go co-currently with the customary law councilso, these are the issues of governance, how do we relate the customary law council into our judicial system and our police competences are not there. If they are strengthened then we can begin to talk about solving the disputes,” said the commissioner.

He highlighted the weakness of the judiciary due to lack of professional people, absence of second magistrate and the first-class magistrate making criminals not tried on time.

Kanyikwaregretted that rights of criminals would not be undertaken because of lack of court appeal.

“We have only one judge and that judge belongs to the high court and we don’t have the second magistrate court which is not comfortable with the establishment of the local government to solve issues that are not competence of the customary law council and we also don’t have the first class magistrate who in this case acts as an appeal court to the second magistrate,if these issues are not clearly resolved by the second magistrate, then the first magistrate acts an appeal so, high court is the final appeal court and the verdict of the high court cannot be appealed. Now this is the only person we have as the high judge with no appeal and it is from the paramount chief. If the paramount chief is defeated in his level, then it is going to the court which has no appeal but only jail where the right of the criminal will not be undertaken precisely,” he said.