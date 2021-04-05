Commissioner promises to deliver services

By Bullen Bala Alexander

The newly appointed first female Commissioner of Mundri East County Margaret Fozia Emmanuel said her priority was to deliver tangible services to the community.

“My government will stand with communities and make sure that services are delivered. I am assuring you for better things to happen but we need to work together as one people of this County,” Ms. Fozia stressed.

“I am here to work jointly with communities of this County, I am here to promote peaceful co-existence among the people of Mundri East County as well as greater Mundrias a whole to bring positive development in the area,”she added.

She was addressing the gathering in Mundri East County during her reception in the office headquarters Ked’baon Saturday, Western Equatoria State.

However, she said for the country to move forward there was need for the communities to work together and promote peaceful co-existence among them adding,that was the only thing that could contribute to the better services in the county.

She also called on the youth in the area to stop involving themselves in criminal activities saying it would never had positive results in their lives.

“The future is yours as youth of this county because you are the leaders of tomorrow so you need to prepare to be good leaders, that is what I am expecting from our sons and daughters of Mundri East,” she cited.

Ms. Fozia encouraged the communities to embark on Agriculture in order to fight hunger in the community.

“It is time for cultivation l am encouraging everyone to take agriculture serious by embarking on agriculture we will always chase away the disease called hunger which I do not want to see happening in our county,” Ms. Fozia emphasis.

She further promised to provide some agricultural materials to support farmers in the area in cultivating, revealing that the County had two tractors in Mundri West County which she assured the communities of bringing the two tractors to the county.

Ms. Fozia further called on school children to be patient as government was working hard to re-open the schools in the country.