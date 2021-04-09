Commissioner plans to reopen schools soon

By Hassan Arun

The Commissioner of Yei River County,Central Equatoria State said on Wednesday that plans were underway to re-open schools within two weeks.

Agrey Cyrus Kanyikwa urges the education stakeholders to design a guide on how much money should be paid by primary schools per term.

He called on parents and teachers to sacrifice to ensure that all learners return to schools by all means.

“So, we must take sacrifice. Schools must be opened. Tomorrow, sit down design and come out with a guide of how much you want primary schools to pay. I don’t want to dedicate on secondary schools because they belong to the state,” he said.

Commissioner Cyrus said sending children to schools would be valuable than keeping them at home.

The head of the County reminds teachers of their obligation and responsibility to build the future of the children.

He calls on parents to perform their duties of paying their children’s school fees to facilitate and ease their studies.

“Whether you open schools or not, those issues will remain to be a problem to us. I don’t look at those issues as a problem to open schools but I look at thevalue of that child as important as the issues we have at the present,” Commissioner Kanyikwa said.

Juan Margret, former Director General in the Ministry of education mentioned the plans to meet with head teachers and parents to discuss strategies of re-opening the schools.

She toldthe school children to prepare to join schools in order for them to achieve their ambitions.

Ms.Margret urged theCounty governments to share the burdens of re-opening the schools and calls for patience upon waiting for the plan.

“We need to get prepared because our children are running out of hand and we will not get future leaders. We are committed with our commissioner to share this burden and let us be patient to see what is coming ahead of us,”Director Margret urged.

The speakers made these statements on Wednesday during a meeting that brought together the payam supervisors and CountyEducationDirector.