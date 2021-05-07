Commissioner condemns herders for killing civilians

By Hassan Arun-Yei

The Commissioner of Lainya County Central Equatoria State has condemned the herders from Terekeka for killing civilians and raiding cattle in Lainya County.

Mr. Emmanuel Khamis Richard said that the armed Mundari cattle keepers turned violent looting and killing innocent civilians which caused displacement and destruction of properties in the area.

He condemned the act and described it as wicked criminal conduct which cannot not be tolerated.

Mr.Emmanuel said that about nine hundred seventy-eight households were displaced and are sheltering at ECSS Mundu diocese.

“Recently, the armed cattle herders killed and destroyed properties. I strongly condemnthe act,”Commissioner Richard said.

The county commissioner notes that measures are put in place by the government to ensure immediate withdrawal of the armed Mundari cattle camps from Lainya.

He mentioned that the county government will not accept any dialogue with the cattle keepers because of the failure to adhere to the previous dialogue which resolved peaceful return of the herders.

He regrets that the cattle herders also looted the primary health care unit in Wuji and beat the health personnel.

“The government is already taking measures, number one to ensure immediate withdrawal of all armed Mundari cattle herders out of all areas of Lainya without compromise, as a commissioner I will not accept any negotiation or dialogue because previously we had dialogues which resolved for peaceful return of the cattle keepers to Terekeka following the Mundari peace resolutions but until now this groups of cattle keepers defy this resolution. They move together with looting and displacing people to the extent that yesterday they looted the primary health care unit and beating the health care workers and raiding some families. This is unacceptable”, regrets the commissioner.

The head of the county added that security organs are directed to ensure lives and property of the civil population, cites Emmanuel.

The Security organs are also directed to ensure immediate evacuation of all cattle camps out of the areas of LainyaCounty, stressed Khamis.

He warns that any Mundari herder who will defy the directives of evacuation of the county will face the consequences.

“I have given directives to the security organs to ensure that they take immediate measures to protect the lives and property of the people of LainyaCounty,” he said.

“I am directing all the security organs with immediate effects to all the cattle camps to begin evacuating cattle out of the areas of Lainya and move towards Terekeka. I am also directing all the security organs to ensure that no armed Mundari cattle keepers will be seen roaming around civilian areas with or without gun, they should be confined in their cattle camps, “directs commissioner Khamis.

He appealed for humanitarian assistance to the displaced communities who are sheltering at the ECCS church compound in Mundu.