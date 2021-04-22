Commissioner assesses IDPs situation at Gezira camp

By Hassan Arun

The commissioner of Lainya County Central Equatoria State Emmanuel Khamis Richard Luka on Tuesday visited Gezira IDPs camp to assess the conditions of the internationally displaced persons in MukayaPayam.

The IDPs were displaced last month during the clashes between the SSPDF and forces of the National Salvation Front (NAS).

Speaking to Juba Monitor, Commissioner Emmanuel said his visit is to ascertain himself with the conditions faced by the IDPs.

He saidthe displaced persons are in a dire humanitarian situation that requires immediate intervention.

Commissioner Khamis appealed to the humanitarian organizations to intervene with food and none food items.

“I came purposely to assess their conditions and hear the challenges that led to their displacement so that the administration of LainyaCounty can look for amicable solutions to stabilize the security in Mukayapayam,” Commissioner said.

The official said that the recent presence of the armed Mundari cattle herders has been disturbing the peace of the indigenous resulting to looting and destruction of the properties.

He warned the cattle herders within his county to stop looting and destroying properties of the locals.

He directs the cattle keepers to immediately leave all the areas of Lainya within fourteen days.

He called on the internally displaced persons to be patient as the government and humanitarian organizations work together to intervene to their situation.