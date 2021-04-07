Commissioner arrests two cattle raiders

By Mabor Riak Magok

The Commissioner of Yirol East County of Lakes State over the weekend has arrested two suspected cattle raiders identified as Achokdit Meen Achok and Malith Jongkuc.

The two suspected criminals were arrested in Yirol East County on Friday and charged with cattle raiding.

Speaking to Juba Monitor, the commissioner of Yirol East CountyJohnson Malual Achiek said the two criminals were intercepted while trying to make collaboration to raid the cattle of the displaced community of Panyajar County.

Malual said the raiders have been handed over to the police and they were transferred to prison.

“It is true, the two suspects have been arrested after they were found to make collaboration and coordination to raid the cattle from the displaced community of Panyjar County who are being accommodated in Yirol with their cattle,” saidMalual.

He added thatthe two suspects will soon be taken to court to face law after the police investigation.

“These two young men are known as notorious raiders and they have committed a lot of criminalities within the community of Yiorl. They loot people’s properties, cattle, goats and other essential things. Now it is an opportunity for those whose belongings were taken by these criminals to go to court with them,” Malual added.

However, attempt to reach Mathew Bilu the representative of displaced community for comments were futile as network was down.

Many areas in South Sudan have suffered decades of violence,mainly caused by cattle raiding.

Pastoral communities have experienced endless waves of communal violence, mainly by revenge attacks, cattle raiding and land grabbing in different parts of South Sudan.