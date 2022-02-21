Commissioner accuses logging companies of instigating conflict in Yei

By Yiep Joseph

The Commissioner of Yei- River County accused timber-logging companies for instigating conflict in some parts of the county.

Aggrey Cyrus Kanyikwa said he accused the timber logging and Mineral extraction companies for fueling conflict in some part of the county. However, the commissioner declined to mention the companies.

An effort to reach the companies for comments was unsuccessful.

“This conflict is supported by an exploration of goal Mining and extraction of Logs there are companies that are involved and they are even companies registered with the government and they are involving in Logging of timber under proxy of permission that they are granted permission by National Salvation to log in the area where they are and they are paid” Cyrus said

“The trend of insecurity we are in is a negative trend it is a trend that blocks development in our areas such kind of insecurity if you look behind it is perpetrated by people who want to continue to pursue extraction of resources” he added.

Commissioner also added that high level of consumption of illegal drugs among the youths contributes to the continued insecurity in the area.

“The insecurity is also supported by Drug Abuse there is the illegal trade of opium in the area,” he said.

He revealed that although there are related insecurity incidents in the area there is improvement in the security situation compared to those days

“We are happy to see improvement in our security taking a very good stage where our people taking concerned that they play a role that the security of this county the security of the people and security of the property of the people of Yei-River County is a responsibility of each citizen and any government institution of Yei -River County,” Cyrus said.

“Since November to December, we have seen great changes in the security although we experience some attacks from National Salvation Front which to some extend are affecting civilian movement and targeting humanitarians’ cars and abducting those people who are proclaiming the implementation of the Revitalized Peace Agreement,” he said.

He said some business centers in Yei remain inactive due to fear from National Salvation Front (NAS)

“They (NAS) have been attacking market centers up to today we have not opened the market of Ombasi because of the fear and the threat that the National Salvation Front is posing on the citizens fighting civilian not to come to the market” he revealed.