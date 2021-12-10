Commission appeal for voluntary HIV testing in Yambio

Baraka John

The State HIV/ AIDs Commission in Western Equatoria is appealing to public in the State to rally for a voluntary HIV testing to know their status against the virus before late diagnoses.

January Johnny Sebit the State chairperson for HIV/AIDs commission said voluntary HIV testing is a key to end the spread the virus among the community members who are HIV negative.

Johnny however said majority of people, live with the virus unknowingly, something he said is a threat to the policy of the commission to end the virus few years to come.

According to the chairperson of the State HIV/AIDs commission Western Equatoria State is the leading State in South Sudan with high prevalence of HIV standing at 6.8% of population infected with the virus.

Jonny believes voluntary testing is the best way to end the spread of the virus. He was speaking at Yambio freedom square during the commemoration of World AIDs on Wednesday which was postponed on 1st and rescheduled to 8th of December.

The theme for this year’s commemoration is “end inequality, end AIDs and end pandemic with your partner”.

Meanwhile the State Chairperson for people living with HIV, Mr. Amos Misa said, there is great rate of viral load suppression among people living with the virus in the State, as such enables positive with to conceive and give birth to babies free of the virus.

“As you see them, most of them, their viral load is suppressed. Example we have positive women there who are ready to give birth to negative babies. There is also improvement in the body and weigh of the affected people, due to food supplement being donated by WFP to our clients at the State Hospital”. Amos added

Mr. Amos also attributed the great rate of viral load suppression due to introduction of new drug which he said is very effective in the suppression of viral load.

He saidthere is low rate of discrimination and stigma against people living with AIDs has reduced in the State saying there is coexistence between the community and the positive individuals.