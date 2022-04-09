COMMAND-Top ranks accede to teamwork

By Yiep Joseph

Top military command yesterday agreed to join hands and work together in order to realize the smooth implementation of a unified structure as agreed to by the main key signatories, President Salva Kiir and First Vice President Riek Machar.

During a joint briefing that involved the South Sudan People’s Defense Force(SSPDF), the opposition(SPLM/A-IO and SSOA), the top officials welcomed a unified command structure as agreed on by the parties and vowed to work as one army to take the country forward.

Addressing the media at the Bilpham headquarter,, Lt GeneralSantino Deng Wol called on the army officials to work jointly in order to move the country forward.

“I need all of you to work together as one army meant to protect the people of South Sudan, not for parties or groups” Deng Said

“We need to be together as one national army, there is no officer for IO or SSOA or SPLM. We are all one national army” he added.

Deng welcomed the unified command structure as agreed by the involved parties and called on the rest of the officials to do so in order to move the country forward

On his part Lt General ThoiChang ReatDeputy Chief of Defense, Forces urged the army to respect the agreement on a unified command structure and cease hostilities.

“Comrade this agreement is holding. These are command who are commanding the forces and if unified then who is going to fight who” Thoi said

Let me assure you that we are going to provide security, it is part of our mandate to work together and provide security to our citizens.

He reaffirmed his commitment to making sure that the army worked together.

“In regards to unified command most of the processes are already done and proposals are being submitted what we are waiting for is the discussion of the leadership” he added

Lt General Gabriel Duop Lam Acting Chief of General Staff for SPLA-IO emphasized on teamwork among the officers.

“We need to be one army, work together and focus on protecting our citizens and the boundaries,” Lam said.

He added that the unification of the forces wass at the hands of the leadership and would be implemented based on the discussion from the top.

Lt General Julius Tabuley Daniel representative of SSOA confirmed support for the unified command saying that his leadership was willing to join hands with the rest to bring peace to the people of South Sudan.

“We are here for the implementation of the peace agreement and to do what is in our means to make sure that the remaining task are implemented, “Julius said

“We shall do our part in the various mechanisms that we are in, JDC go and do your part and we us JDB will do our part” he added.

He promised to work hard to make sure that the recently agreed unified command was implemented in good faith.

The event brought top military officials together namely Lt General Santino Deng Wol, Chief of Defense Forces, Lt General Gabriel Duop Lam Acting chief of general staff for SPLA IO, Lt General Thoi Chang Reat deputy chief of defense forces and Lt General Julius Tabuley Daniel representing SSOA among others.