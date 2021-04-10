jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Saturday, April 10th, 2021
HomeEntertainmentComedian Majuetdit: Hospitalized after being conned of 1000USD online
EntertainmentNews

Comedian Majuetdit: Hospitalized after being conned of 1000USD online

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitorNo tags

By Wek Atak Kacjang

The Popular Comedian commonlyknown as MajuetsMathoot has been hospitalized after sending 1000 USD to unknown person in Kenya.

Mathoot has become the latest victim of internet scams after sending 1000USD to unidentified person in Kenya on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, comedian, MajuetMathoot was chatting online with a person who posed as lover for more than one (1) year.

In an exclusive interview with Juba Monitor Comedian Majuet Mathoot said lover claimed that she was living in Germany and would send him some gifts and air ticket to go live lavishly with her in Europe.

“I lost my money when unknown pretend to support my talent, I runout to Juba town and sent 1000 to the guy. Soon after, the guy switched off his phone number and it has remained unreachable until I was hospitalized in Juba Teaching Hospital.

The really lover I trust has turned me to be hospitalized when I lost my 1000 USD and I am really traumatised but I don’t know what can I do,”. 

He added that On Wednesday the fraudster claimed that she had sent me 15,000USD to facilitate his visa process and eventual travel. The fraudster tricked me to believe that everything was true by sending me her pictures.

He revealed that the lover said15,000 USD was sent to Kenya since South Sudan doesn’t accept the transfer of large foreign currencies.

“I assure all the people that whatever who send lover on Facebook don’t accept, let me be the last,” he advised.

Many South Sudanese have fallen victims of online fakestories where they sent money to scammers who posed as women looking for love.

You Might Also Like

News

Statement on freedom of expression by the European Union in South Sudan

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By EU Delegation, Embassies of France, Germany, and the Netherlands, Office of the Swedish Embassy in Juba) The European Union has expressed in several occasions its readiness to deepen its partnership with South Sudan, provided reforms are undertaken and the necessary space for civil society is guaranteed. The European Union has therefore witnessed with the utmost attention last week Mobil roundabout demonstration and has been very concerned by the unnecessary and disproportionate force utilised to supress the expression of peaceful protestors. The subsequent arrests raised further concerns about the constitutional...
NewsSports

Gov’t regrets electricity interruption

adminjubamonitoradminjubamonitor
By Nema Juba The government last evening issued a statement regarding the ongoing power shutdown in the capital Juba. According to the statement seen by Juba Monitor, the Ministry of Energy and Dam is concerned about the electricity supply problem plaguing the capital Juba and its environ in darkness.. However the Ministry also regrets how the interruption of power was affecting residents and businesses By the time of going to press it was learnt that the Government through the Ministry of Finance had directed Central Bank pay out three million...
error: Content is protected !!