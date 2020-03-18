Come with us for Change
Let the name be heard and accepted
TAAL MANA speaks everything we plan
Come with us to where we are going
But who are we and why are we calling you
And who is that person we are calling
It is you the beloved youth of South Sudan
We are too perspective young people
Who saw dawn and hopes are found
We have stood up for a positive change
We have been down for so long
And now is the time to bravely stand up
As successors of our parents and leaders
We have a national call to be change agent
Trumpets and drums of peace need us
To take stick of moral words and start
Beating and calling fellow youth of South Sudan
We need to rise and promote peace
Don’t we see that we are jobless?
Don’t we see that we are very poor?
Do we need to remain lazy anymore?
We have fresh ideas and body-energy
We have skills and amazing talents
Can we use these abilities for development both personally and nationally?
Dear young ladies and strong gentlemen
Be informed, inspired and come with us
Do not follow us, do not go far ahead
But we move on the same way of one journey
Through rivers and huge mountains
In rains, sun and across forest with wild beasts
We shall walk on the same road as youth
And cross the distance to final destination
We shall face serious temptation
We shall sometimes go to wrong direction
But remember, we shall never be divided
Even if the destroyers of our future
Try to separate us and humiliate us
The slogan will keep us together
Still well sing TAAL MANA, come with us
Going for a positive change in South Sudan
Where every youth will be empowered
To know the rights and citizens’ roles
We are going to change South Sudan
Using creativity for development
Come with us and share your ideas
Your minds are still fresh and active
As youth you have a big challenge
You must do your part as citizens
We have many stories to be told
We have beauty of land to be illustrated
Inform of poetry and visual arts
Our cultures are so rich and unique
They must be exploited and well utilized
In order to attract foreign investors
We can generate money to stabilize the economy
But due to absence of peace, we are standing by
And we the youth are traumatized by conflicts
Something must be done by somebody
Of course youth are the change makers
And that is why we are saying “TAAL MANA”
Let us speak to our own people to hear
The messages of peace and unity
You are the power in the society
Now think and decide to come with us
To promote talents and create more opportunities
And work as one to develop our country
We are the light, the salt and the future
Of south Sudan
TAAL MANA ‘’For Change.’’