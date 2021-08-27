jubamonitor@yahoo.com
Friday, August 27th, 2021
News

Collo community urges Gatwech to give peace chance

By Bullen Bala Alexander

The SPLM/IO Collo Community in Upper Nile State has condemned the kit-Gwang declaration group and called on them to come back to their senses and join the peace process.

Among the Kit-Gwang Declaration Group are the SPLM/A-IO former Chief of General Staff Gen. Simon Getwech who earlier this month declared himself as the SPLA-IO Chairman, the former Sector One Commander Gen. Johnson Olony, and the former Sector Three Commander Gen. Thomas Mabor Dhoal.

In a press conference held in Juba by the Collo Community loyal to Dr. Riek Machar Teny the First Vice President, the group said it was high time for the leaders of the country to give peace a chance.

Angelina Samuel Nyawela, Chairperson of the SPLM-IO Collo Community said their group will not stand with the so called Kit-Gwang declaration.

“We condemn the Kit-Gwang declaration in the strongest terms possible and remain loyal and committed to Dr. Riek Machar Teny,  Chairman and Commander -in-Chief of SPLM/A-IO in the implementation of (R-ARCISS),” Nyawela said.

According to Nyawela, it is the time that people give peace a chance adding that people need to see the full implementation of R-ARCISS especially after returning the country back to Ten States in accordance with 1.1.1956 boundaries.

Peace is our priority, and we give peace a chance, we want harmony and stability in Collo Kingdom.

We urge all our Members of the SPLM -IO and the entire Collo Community of Upper Nile State to remain loyal to our leader Dr. Reik Machar,” she added.

She said the claims made by Kit-Gwang group were baseless and have no fundamental principles but meant to derail the peace process.

“We call upon the renegade Generals to come back to their senses and join the peace process,” she concluded.

