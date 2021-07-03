Robin SABAN UPF Peace Ambassador. robinsaban@hotmail.com

“We must learn to live together as brothers or we will perish together as fools” said Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.



Coexistence is a state in which two or more groups are living together while respecting their differences and resolving their conflicts nonviolently.

Coexistence work is that which brings individuals, communities, and/or nations away from violence, destructive conflict, and towards social cohesion, and this includes efforts that aim to address past wrongs, search for justice and forgiveness, build/rebuild communities, and explore ways for community structures as well as systems to embody fairness, justice, and equity beyond the boundaries.

Coexistence doesn’t mean we must all be equal in our social class or obtain the same intellectual level. What it means is that, being understanding towards one another, making our differences to our advantages and accepting that sharing is a blessing for everyone, is what counts. The monetary wealth of this world is more than enough to go round, but most of all thatrespect and the right for a fair and decent life is the base-line for a healthy society.



Our universe exists on a magnificent energy balance. This energy balance is extremely important and crucial for our existence.

The most priceless gift in the world is life. The life of every single being on this planet must be respected. It is not only the life of fellow human beings; it is the life of any living creature and it must be treasured and respected.

Every living creature has a duty to fulfill in this world just as we do. Deforesting nature and stripping it bareis not only bad for human beings, but it is also bad for the animals whose home is the forest.

Humans alone can’t survive without the participation of other forces and energies from the universe. Without the sun, moon, stars, rain, wind, clouds, trees, plants, bees and countless other animals and species sharing our space, wemust understand that we all have a job and duty in this world to make this life cycle complete.

It is like a big puzzle, if one of the pieces of the puzzle is missing, we can’t see the bigger picture. So, in order to see the bigger picture, we need all the pieces of the puzzle to be in the right place so that peaceful coexistence may serve each and every one of us.

Coexistence doesn’t have room for any of these acts;

Anger, killing with revenge, hate, hate speech, racism, being judgmental, exercising gender inequality, being belief- insulting and disrespectful of cultural differences or any other kind of discrimination or inequality before the law,

The past may have been terrible and perhaps unbearableto forget, but in dwelling on the past we cannot build the future. No matter how unforgettable the past may be, we need to reconcile and design a blueprint for coexistence in order to build the future.

A state of coexistence provides psychological and physical conditions for individuals, organizations, and/or communities to reduce tensions, and for peacemakers to attempt to resolve the causes of the conflict.

This period of nonviolence is especially useful post-war as it provides an environment in which the causes of conflict can be addressed and peace can be envisioned, negotiated, and achieved. It is this ongoing dynamic that makes the concept of coexistence a particularly useful one in the resolution of intractable ethnic conflicts.

If we can’t succeed to live in peace with each other, there will inevitably be no end to the strife and suffering and no way forward to a balanced equality of life.

Coexistence is the fundamental and essential cement for a peaceful community.

Until the next article,stay safe and sound and God bless you all.

Robin SABAN

UPF Peace Ambassador.

robinsaban@hotmail.com