CLIMATE CHANGE IS ANOTHER BIG THREAT

People around the world are witnessing firsthand how climate change can wreak havoc on the planet. Steadily rising average temperatures fuel increasingly intense wildfires, hurricanes, and other disasters that are now impossible to ignore. And while the world has been plunged into a deadly pandemic, scientists are sounding the alarm once more that climate change is the greatest threat to humanity today. In South Sudan, plastic management has been a great nuisance. The council has failed to manage waste and it seemed like the ministry of environment is in a deep slumber. Plastic bottles and plastic bags pose a great threat to the environment as well as the people. There was this news that the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees is on a move to eliminate climate and environmental glitches in the country. Andrew Harper, UNHCR’s special advisor had it that there was a need to lessen the Impacts of climate change, especially in flood-affected areas where people are very vulnerable. The move is very good but the environment is suffering a lot and it is not only the role of UNHRC but the entire government to look into the situation and provide a lasting solution to it. South Sudan is a manageable country and to reduce the problem of improper disposal of waste, it must enact laws that criminalize improper disposal of waste. When someone is found, they must be jailed and on top of that fined. There is also a need for trees in the city. People should be advised to plant not only mango trees but other non-fruit-producing trees to reduce the impact of climate change. This cannot happen overnight, a dollar or more must be injected into it and the government must work its talk in the implementation of this project.