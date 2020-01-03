Cleric urges faithful to live holy life

By: Tombura James

The Pastor of Mt. Zion African Inland Church Kuggi, Kenneth Woja has urged the faithful to live a Holy life by reconciling and forgiving one another.

Speaking during the service, Pastor Kenneth told believers to forget the past and challenges they experienced in 2019 and start a new life in 2020 with faith.

“You must forget whatever challenges you went through in 2019 and start new lives. The lives of forgiveness and apologies,” he said.

He added that lasting peace comes though Christ because he was the prince of peace, saying every believer should stick to Christ so that peace prevails forever in their lives.

Mama Charty, head of the Women of Good News in the Church said the Christians should take the year 2020 as a year of giving and visiting the vulnerable people in the country.

She appealed to all Christians to take care of the children and teach them the lives of Christianity to stop them from joining bad groups who are anti-Christ.

However, on his part, James Lagu, the Deacon of A.I.C Zion said Christ is the author of our lives and through him we are saved from the bondage of Satan.

“Let us know that Jesus is beginning of everything in this world. He knows everything in our lives and therefore we should accept him as our commander in every aspect of life,” Deacon Lagu said.