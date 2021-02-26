Clergyman urges partners to support street children

By Emelda Siama John

A clergyman is appealing to the government, charity organizations and well-wishers to assist the street children across the country.

Father Paulino Tipoo Diing, is the co-founder of Divine Mercy Action-an orphanage center housing more than 100 parentless children, in Kapuri, an outskirt located 10km outside Juba.

In an Exclusive interview with Juba Monitor Yesterday, he added that many of the children in the orphanage lost their parents to sicknesses and crimes while others have been sentenced in prison or death.

“We are having a hundred children but since the door was open, some of them left the compound, some didn’t get use to the environment, they just went. We currently have 84 but the actual number is hundred because they go and they return back,” he said.

Many children who have grown into adults sometimes become violent and pose physical harm to the little ones; sadly the management of the orphanage is forced to send them to society.

“Yesterday, there were two children. We decided to take them back to Wau because they are above 18 and sometimes they are involved in drinking alcohol, when they come they can disturb the others,” he added.

Fr. Diing started the program of supporting the children in 2018, but shifted to Kapuri because some of the children would return to the market and due to Covid-19 outbreak last year.

Child rights advocate and co-founder of the orphanage, Yasmin Ahmed said she was touched when she saw many boys and girls wandering about the streets of Juba, one day as she moved in Juba several years.

“We came together with the idea of supporting street kids. We were coming when we saw some boys; even girls were on the road begging. So to give them money was not a good thing and to give them just food in the hand is not enough,” she said.

“There was a house of comboni missionaries, former catholic university near the river bank in Juba town. We took some of them there and started to bring beans and rice to cook and distribute to them. We gave them one meal per a day,” she continued.

“When they were given food, they started sleeping on the floor, then we bought some mats so that they could sleep on, and then we brought a teacher to teach them, then finally we decided to buy some beds then they started with the restructure slow by slow,” she said. They continued running the orphanage in Juba until the Coronavirus broke out.

Girl’s dormitory in orphanage [Photo: Emelda Siama John]

The orphanage now has two female teachers and a male one, who teach them.

The children wake up and do some cleanings before going for their daily mass every morning.

The facility also serves as school for the children.

“We have 11 children who just sat primary leaving examination in Kit boarding primary school and some of them are in kindergarten Mary queen primary school, there’s a bus that can pick them in the morning and bring them back in the evening,” Fr. Diing said.

According to the clergyman challenges ranging from limited space to funds for the running of the facility continues to face them.

“We get the support through writing to some friends, priests. We also write to some friends in Italy and Germany. Those in Italy said they will send 1500 USD, Germany 3 thousand USD,” he said.

“The main thing is feeding the children because per month we use 30 sacks of flour and 15 sacks of beans. medical care comes secondary; clothing them is also secondary too. They sleep in tents. The tents for boys are very congested as you can see here,” he said.

He appealed to the public to think about the hundreds of homeless children every day.

“We should meditate on them, because seeing them, there is no difference between them and the children of the rich.

When parents fail in their responsibilities then the society has to come in and assist. They should be supported until they are adult enough to support themselves. These children, most of their parents have died,” he pleaded, saying, as the number of the children is growing every time, the government, churches and the whole society should take this seriously.

“Whenever you eat one loaf of bread and take a cup of tea, think of the homeless children who are on the street going hungry. And whenever you give food to your child, think that there are other kids on the street who are suffering, if you give responsibility for your children 100% give 50% for the street children because you are part of society,” he said.