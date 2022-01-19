Clergy warns politicians against misinforming citizens

By Hassan Arun Cosmas

The Bishop of Yei Diocese has warned political leaders and authorities from telling lies about peace in Yei particularly and South Sudan in general.

Bishop Erkolano Lodu Tombe, regrets that there are still so many displaced people in Yei and other parts of the country.

He mentioned that many returnees came home voluntarily because life in the refugee camps is not favorable.

The Catholic prelate warned political leaders against telling lies to people about the existence of peace in the country.

“So many displaced people around us in Yei and those voluntarily returning from the neighboring countries because they are told there is peace in the country, there is no peace. And so, they come back voluntarily also because the conditions in the countries where they stay as refugees is no favorable to them, they cannot go on living in foreign countries with great difficulties and so they have to come back freely but not to be told to come back because there is peace”, he said.

The catholic leader expressed joy on the recent concluded Terekeka community conference in Juba to reconcile and to coexist peacefully among themselves.

He called on the Central Equatoria communities to live in peace for a better state.

“We are happy the Mundari among themselves have reconciled, we have been following with the help of the church leaders, traditional leaders and partners they are now good among themselves, they have reconciled among themselves. And this reconciliation is so good we don’t want to kill ourselves, he praises.

The Bishop of Yei Catholic Diocese Erkolano Lodu Tombe had earlier pleaded for freedom of speech in the country.

He said that no South Sudanese should be controlled from speaking the truth and feels that saying the truth is what will set one free.